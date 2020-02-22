Petrol Price Hiked Marginally After Three Days Of Pause, Diesel Unchanged

Petrol prices were hiked by 4-5 paise per litre in metros while diesel rates were kept steady at existing levels on Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 71.94 per litre with effect from 6 am on February 22, from Rs 71.89 per litre, while the rate of diesel was left unchanged at Rs 64.65 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How To Receive Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City Through SMS)
Indian Oil petrol and diesel prices in four metros with effect from 6 am, February 22:
|City
|Price In Rupees Per Litre
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|71.94
|64.65
|Kolkata
|74.58
|66.97
|Mumbai
|77.60
|67.75
|Chennai
|74.73
|68.27
|(Source: iocl.com)
How Indian Oil Fuel Rates Have Changed In Delhi So Far This Month
|Date
|Petrol
|Diesel
|February 22, 2020
|71.94
|64.65
|February 21, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 20, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 19, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 18, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 17, 2020
|71.94
|64.70
|February 16, 2020
|71.94
|64.70
|February 15, 2020
|71.94
|64.77
|February 14, 2020
|71.94
|64.77
|February 13, 2020
|71.94
|64.82
|February 12, 2020
|71.94
|64.87
|February 11, 2020
|71.94
|64.87
|February 10, 2020
|72.10
|65.07
|February 09, 2020
|72.23
|65.23
|February 08, 2020
|72.45
|65.43
|February 07, 2020
|72.68
|65.68
|February 06, 2020
|72.89
|65.92
|February 05, 2020
|72.98
|66.04
|February 04, 2020
|72.98
|66.04
|February 03, 2020
|73.04
|66.09
|February 02, 2020
|73.10
|66.14
|February 01, 2020
|73.19
|66.22
|January 31, 2020
|73.27
|66.28
|(Source: iocl.com)
Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.
International crude oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Friday on renewed concerns about the prospect of the coronavirus outbreak pinching demand, while OPEC and allied producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.
Brent crude - the global benchmark for crude oil - tumbled as more than 2 per cent at one point before settling down 81 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $58.50 a barrel.
On Thursday, the rupee slid by 10 paise to close at a more than one-month low of 71.64 against the US dollar. The financial markets remained shut the next day for Mahashivratri.