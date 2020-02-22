Petrol Price Hiked Marginally After Three Days Of Pause, Diesel Unchanged

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates

Petrol prices were hiked by 4-5 paise per litre in metros while diesel rates were kept steady at existing levels on Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 71.94 per litre with effect from 6 am on February 22, from Rs 71.89 per litre, while the rate of diesel was left unchanged at Rs 64.65 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How To Receive Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City Through SMS)

Indian Oil petrol and diesel prices in four metros with effect from 6 am, February 22:

City Price In Rupees Per Litre Petrol Diesel Delhi 71.94 64.65 Kolkata 74.58 66.97 Mumbai 77.60 67.75 Chennai 74.73 68.27 (Source: iocl.com)

How Indian Oil Fuel Rates Have Changed In Delhi So Far This Month

Date Petrol Diesel February 22, 2020 71.94 64.65 February 21, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 20, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 19, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 18, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 17, 2020 71.94 64.70 February 16, 2020 71.94 64.70 February 15, 2020 71.94 64.77 February 14, 2020 71.94 64.77 February 13, 2020 71.94 64.82 February 12, 2020 71.94 64.87 February 11, 2020 71.94 64.87 February 10, 2020 72.10 65.07 February 09, 2020 72.23 65.23 February 08, 2020 72.45 65.43 February 07, 2020 72.68 65.68 February 06, 2020 72.89 65.92 February 05, 2020 72.98 66.04 February 04, 2020 72.98 66.04 February 03, 2020 73.04 66.09 February 02, 2020 73.10 66.14 February 01, 2020 73.19 66.22 January 31, 2020 73.27 66.28 (Source: iocl.com)

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.

International crude oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Friday on renewed concerns about the prospect of the coronavirus outbreak pinching demand, while OPEC and allied producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.

Brent crude - the global benchmark for crude oil - tumbled as more than 2 per cent at one point before settling down 81 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $58.50 a barrel.

On Thursday, the rupee slid by 10 paise to close at a more than one-month low of 71.64 against the US dollar. The financial markets remained shut the next day for Mahashivratri.