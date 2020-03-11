Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged. Here's How Much You Pay In Your City Today

In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 70.29 a litre and diesel at Rs 63.01 a litre on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel prices were steady on Wednesday, after two days of steep revisions amid a turmoil in global oil markets. In Delhi and Mumbai, the prices of petrol were kept unchanged at Rs 70.29 per litre and Rs 75.99 per litre respectively with effect from 6 am on March 11, data from Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - showed. Similarly, the prices of diesel remained at Rs 63.01 per litre and Rs 65.97 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Receive Latest Petrol And Diesel Prices On Mobile)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in metros (March 11):

City Price In Rupees Per Litre Petrol Diesel Delhi 70.29 63.01 Kolkata 72.98 65.34 Mumbai 75.99 65.97 Chennai 73.02 66.48 Bengaluru 72.70 65.16 Hyderabad 74.72 68.60 Ahmedabad 67.84 65.94 Pune 75.77 64.74 Visakhapatnam 74.27 68.24 Surat 67.74 65.86 Jaipur 74.07 67.88 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country, depending on factors such as taxes and transportation cost.

Oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, and adjust the domestic prices with effect from 6 am depending on crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

The rupee appreciated by 33 paise to touch 73.84 against the US dollar in morning deals on Wednesday, recovering from a 17-month low of 74.17 logged on Monday.

Crude oil prices regained some of the losses after suffering the worst single-day fall since the Gulf War during the weekend.

On Wednesday, oil prices climbed for a second straight day as hopes US producers would cut output lent support, however gains were capped by growing doubts about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to spread globally.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil rates - rose by $1.26 - or 3.4 per cent - to $38.48 per barrel by 9:48 am.

Last Sunday, crude oil prices had plunged due to the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.