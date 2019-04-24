Petrol, Diesel Prices On Hold For Third Day In A Row

Domestic petrol, diesel prices today: Crude oil rates eased overseas, after hitting 2019 highs this week

State-run oil marketing companies kept a revision in petrol and diesel prices on hold on Wednesday, marking a third straight day when the fuel prices were left unchanged. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed on a daily basis and any revisions are effected at petrol pumps at 6 am. The domestic prices of the fuels are determined broadly by international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar forex (foreign exchange) rate. The third day of no change in domestic prices comes as crude oil rates eased overseas, after hitting 2019 highs this week. (Also read: How to check daily petrol, diesel prices in your city)

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 72.95 per litre while the rate of diesel remained at Rs 66.46 per litre on Wednesday, according to a notification from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were at Rs 78.52 per litre and Rs 69.56 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil.

Petrol and diesel prices in other metros

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stayed at Rs 74.97 per litre whereas that of diesel was at Rs 68.2 per litre.

In Chennai, the prices were at Rs 75.71 per litre and Rs 70.17 per litre respectively.

(Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from city to city depending on factors such as state taxes)

Crude oil prices

International crude oil prices inched lower on Wednesday on signs that global markets remain adequately supplied. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.4 per cent lower at $74.24 per barrel.

Crude futures rose to 2019 highs earlier in the week on Washington's push for tighter sanctions against Iran. The United States said on Monday it would end all exemptions for sanctions against Iran, demanding countries halt oil imports from Tehran from May or face punitive action from Washington.

(With inputs from Reuters)

