Petrol, Diesel Prices Lowered Marginally. Check Rates Here

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered marginally on Thursday. While the prices of petrol in Delhi and Mumbai were lowered by 6 paise per litre compared to the previous day's rates, those of diesel were cut by 5 paise per litre and 6 paise per litre respectively, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Thursday's revision in petrol prices in the metros marks the first reduction since April 21. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are effected at the pumps at 6 am.

With effect from 6 am on Thursday, petrol prices stood at Rs 73.07 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.64 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel rates were at Rs 66.66 per litre and Rs 69.77 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol prices were at Rs 75.08 per litre and Rs 75.84 per litre, while diesel prices were at Rs 68.39 per litre and Rs 70.39 per litre respectively.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.