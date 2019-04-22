Crude Oil Prices Jump; Domestic Fuel Prices Kept Unchanged

Petrol price today was at Rs 72.95 per litre in Delhi, and the rate of diesel stood at Rs 66.46 a litre

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across metros on Monday. Petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 72.95 per litre on Monday, and the price of diesel was at Rs 66.46 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices today were Rs 78.52 per litre and Rs 69.56 per litre respectively. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange (forex) rate. (Also read: How to check daily petrol, diesel prices in your city)

Petrol, diesel prices in metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai)

Date Petrol price in rupees per litre Diesel price in rupees per litre Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai Apr-22 72.95 74.97 78.52 75.71 66.46 68.2 69.56 70.17 Apr-21 72.95 74.97 78.52 75.71 66.46 68.2 69.56 70.17 (Source: Indian Oil)

Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for crude oil - were up 2.5 per cent at $73.76 per barrel after brushing $74.31 per barrel during the session, the highest level recorded since November 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, the rupee hit an intraday low of 69.82 against the dollar on Monday, marking a drop of 47 paise - or 0.68 per cent - from the previous close.

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis, and any revisions effected at the fuel stations at 6 am. The domestic prices of petrol and diesel vary from city to city, depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.