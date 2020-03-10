Petrol Prices See A Huge Cut Across Metros

Oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the rates on a daily basis,

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced sharply across the metros on Tuesday, March 10. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were lowered by 12-13 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on Tuesday compared with existing rates, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In the national capital, the prices of petrol and diesel were cut to Rs 70.29 per litre and Rs 63.01 per litre on Tuesday, from Rs 73.28 per litre and Rs 65.59 per litre respectively.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in metros (March 10):

City Price In Rupees Per Litre Petrol Diesel Delhi 70.29 63.01 Kolkata 72.98 65.34 Mumbai 75.99 65.97 Chennai 73.02 66.48 Bengaluru 72.70 65.16 Hyderabad 74.72 68.60 Ahmedabad 67.84 65.94 Pune 75.77 64.74 Visakhapatnam 74.27 68.24 Surat 67.74 65.86 Jaipur 74.07 67.88 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country, depending on factors such as taxes and transportation cost.

Oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the rates on a daily basis, and adjust the domestic prices with effect from 6 am depending on crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

The retail prices do not reflect the massive slump of about 30 per cent in crude oil prices globally on Sunday as oil marketing companies take a 15-day average of international benchmark rates. Crude oil prices plunged on Sunday due to the outbreak of coronavirus and price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but regained 6 per cent in Monday's session.