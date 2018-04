Petrol Prices Rise To Multi-Year Highs Today, Diesel At Record Level

Petrol and diesel prices are broadly determined by global crude oil and the forex rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday. With that, petrol prices in Delhi rose back above Rs 74 per litre. After Monday's revision, effective 6 am, petrol prices were at Rs 74.02 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.73 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 81.87 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 76.79 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were at Rs 65.18 per litre in Delhi, Rs 67.88 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.41 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 68.76 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com.