Petrol Prices Remain Unchanged Today, Diesel Prices Not Revised For Fourth Straight Day At current levels, petrol and diesel prices have registered some recovery compared to May.

Share EMAIL PRINT Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities.



Here are 10 things to know about petrol, diesel prices:



1. The above listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 16th June 2018.



2. Petrol prices on Friday were cut by a marginal 8-9 paise per litre, after a gap of two days.



3. At current levels, petrol and diesel prices have registered some recovery compared to May, a month during which the fuel rates hit all-time highs in some cities.



4. Diesel prices were last revised on June 12 when it was slashed by 10 paisa a litre. Rates have remained unchanged since then.

Metros Prices Delhi 67.85 Kolkata 70.40 Mumbai 72.24 Chennai 71.62 (Diesel prices per litre on Saturday)



5. Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Metros Prices Delhi 76.35 Kolkata 79.02 Mumbai 84.18 Chennai 79.24 (Petrol prices per litre on Saturday)



6. After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29, rates have been cut on several occasions.



7. The peak price for diesel during previous UPA government was hit on May 13, 2014, when rates touched Rs 56.71 a litre, a PTI report said.



8. Since January 1, 2018, petrol prices have risen by Rs 6.46 a litre and diesel by Rs 8.21. Petrol price in Delhi was Rs 71.41 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 56.71 when the present BJP-government took office.



9. The government had deregulated or freed petrol pricing from its control in June 2010 and diesel in October 2014. It allowed revision of prices on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in cost instantly.



10. The government at the centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre, the report further said.





Petrol prices on Saturday were kept unchanged. According to the rate chart, petrol price in Delhi today is at Rs 76.35 per litre, same as Friday. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 84.18 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol prices are Rs 79.24 per litre and Rs 79.02 per litre. Diesel prices have also not been revised for a fourth straight day. Diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 67.85 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 72.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 70.40 per litre. In Chennai it is Rs 71.62 per litre.1. The above listed rates are applicable from 6:00 am on 16th June 2018.2.by a marginal 8-9 paise per litre, after a gap of two days.3. At current levels,, a month during which the fuel rates hit all-time highs in some cities.4.when it was slashed by 10 paisa a litre. Rates have remained unchanged since then.(Diesel prices per litre on Saturday)5. Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.(Petrol prices per litre on Saturday)6. After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29, rates have been cut on several occasions.7. The peak price for diesel during previous UPA government was hit on May 13, 2014, when rates touched Rs 56.71 a litre, a PTI report said.8. Since January 1, 2018, petrol prices have risen by Rs 6.46 a litre and diesel by Rs 8.21. Petrol price in Delhi was Rs 71.41 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 56.71 when the present BJP-government took office. 9. The government had deregulated or freed petrol pricing from its control in June 2010 and diesel in October 2014. It allowed revision of prices on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in cost instantly.10. The government at the centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre, the report further said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter