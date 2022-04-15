Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across Metros For 9th Consecutive Day. Check Rates.

Petrol prices remained unchanged across metros today for ninth consecutive day

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained steady for the ninth consecutive day across four metros on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The rates were last increased by 80 paise per litre on April 6, which had marked the 14th increase since March 22. Petrol and diesel had become costlier by Rs 10 a litre after the consecutive hikes.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 105.41, while diesel rate stands at Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 120.51 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 104.77 per litre. Fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among all four metro cities. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Earlier between November 4, 2021 and March 22, 2022, fuel rates were held steady despite spike in global crude oil prices owing to Russia-Ukraine war, as assembly elections were scheduled to take place in crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur between January and March 2022.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.41 96.67 Mumbai 120.51 104.77 Chennai 110.86 100.95 Kolkata 115.12 99.83 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

In the global market, US crude added $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel on Thursday (April 14), closing nearly 11 per cent higher for the week. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel.