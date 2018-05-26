Petrol Prices Jump To Near Rs 78 In Delhi, Rs 85.78 In Mumbai As Fuel Surges For 13th Day In A Row

CommentsFollowing are the petrol prices in four metro cities on May 26 (Saturday):
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|77.97
|Kolkata
|80.61
|Mumbai
|85.78
|Chennai
|80.95
Further, in Kolkata, petrol prices, currently inching towards a four year high, stood at Rs 80.61, against 80.47 a litre a day before. The jump in petrol prices can be attributed largely to the recent rise in crude oil prices and the high excise duty on the fuels in the country.
The price of international Brent crude oil, however, has declined around $3 per barrel in the last two days, which triggered the hopes of easing fuel prices in the country. Brent crude is currently priced around $76 per barrel. However, the global oil prices had surged near November 2014 highs after breaking through $80 for the first time in a few years earlier this month. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined by a matrix of crude oil prices and rupee-dollar forex rates. The Indian rupee made some recovery against the US dollar last week on Thursday, but was only eight paise away from an 18-month low of 68.42 against the greenback registered recently.
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|May 25, 2018
|77.83
|80.47
|85.65
|80.8
|May 24, 2018
|77.47
|80.12
|85.29
|80.42
|May 23, 2018
|77.17
|79.83
|84.99
|80.11
|May 22, 2018
|76.87
|79.53
|84.7
|79.79
|May 21, 2018
|76.57
|79.24
|84.4
|79.47
|May 20, 2018
|76.24
|78.91
|84.07
|79.13
|May 19, 2018
|75.91
|78.59
|83.75
|78.78
|May 18, 2018
|75.61
|78.29
|83.45
|78.46
|May 17, 2018
|75.32
|78.01
|83.16
|78.16
|May 16, 2018
|75.1
|77.79
|82.94
|77.93
|May 15, 2018
|74.95
|77.65
|82.79
|77.77
|May 14, 2018
|74.8
|77.5
|82.65
|77.61
|May 13, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
Prices of diesel, the key transportation fuel, which are already at record levels across the major cities rose to Rs 68.90, Rs 71.45, Rs 73.36 and Rs 72.74 a litre on Saturday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.
|Metros
|Prices
|Delhi
|68.9
|Kolkata
|71.45
|Mumbai
|73.36
|Chennai
|72.74
India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Fuel, however, is a huge source of revenue for the government. Government data shows the Finance Ministry raised excise duty on petrol and diesel nine times between November 2014 and February 2016. Excise duty was reduced only once in October 2017. (With IANS inputs)