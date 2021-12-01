Delhi Petrol Prices Slashed By Rs 8 Per Litre

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent.

Following the reduction, petrol rates will be cut by Rs 8 per litre in the national capital. The new prices will be effective from midnight today.

Meanwhile, fuel prices were kept unchanged for 27 consecutive days. Earlier on November 4, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent, recouping some of the steep losses from the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant.

Brent crude futures rose $1.90, or 2.7 per cent, to $71.13 a barrel, after a 3.9 per cent slump on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.71, or 2.6 per cent, to $67.89 a barrel, after a 5.4 per cent drop on Tuesday.