Petrol Prices Hiked Up To 1.6% In March. Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates Here

Petrol is priced at Rs 72.86 per litre in Delhi and Rs 74.88 per litre in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Petrol prices were increased in the range of Rs 1.11-1.19 per litre in four metros in March 2019, according to data on iocl.com. On February 28, petrol prices stood at Rs 71.73 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.82 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.36 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.48 per litre in Chennai. On March 31, petrol was sold at Rs 72.86 per litre in Delhi, Rs 74.93 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 78.48 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 75.67 per litre in Chennai.

However, the diesel prices in the period were reduced across metros. On February 28, diesel prices stood at Rs 67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.79 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 70.18 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 70.80 per litre in Chennai. On March 31, diesel was sold at Rs 66.17 per litre in Delhi, Rs 67.92 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.27 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.88 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, oil-marketing companies kept the prices of petrol, diesel in the four metro cities unchanged on Tuesday. Petrol rates stood at Rs 72.86 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 74.88 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 78.43 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 75.62 per litre in Chennai, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates stood at Rs 66.09 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 67.83 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.17 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.78 per litre in Chennai.

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

As per the daily dynamic pricing regime, domestic fuel prices depend on international fuel prices on a 15-day average, besides the value of the rupee. This is because a large proportion of country's requirement is met through imports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.