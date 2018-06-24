Petrol Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day, Diesel Falls By 7 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

Petrol Prices (Metro)
|Delhi
|75.79
|Kolkata
|78.47
|Mumbai
|83.44
|Chennai
|78.65
In the national capital, petrol prices declined by 14 paise a litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices fell by 14 paise, in Mumbai, the prices declined by 17 paise and in Chennai, the costlier fuel price came down by 15 paise.
Petrol Prices (other cities)
|Agartala
|71.67
|Aizwal
|71.78
|Ambala
|75.91
|Bangalore
|77.02
|Bhopal
|81.38
|Bhubhaneswar
|74.62
|Chandigarh
|72.89
|Dehradun
|77.26
|Gandhinagar
|75.1
|Gangtok
|78.9
|Guwahati
|77.91
|Hyderabad
|80.28
|Imphal
|73.89
|Itanagar
|71.73
|Jaipur
|78.52
|Jammu
|77.53
|Jullunder
|80.98
|Kohima
|74.3
|Lucknow
|76.74
|Panjim
|69.84
|Patna
|81.28
|Pondicherry
|74.61
|Port Blair
|65.36
|Raipur
|76.21
|Ranchi
|75.9
|Shillong
|75.23
|Shimla
|75.97
|Srinagar
|80.23
|Trivandrum
|78.88
|Silvasa
|73.73
|Daman
|73.66
Similarly, the diesel prices fell by 7 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai, and by 7 paise in Chennai. Now, the diesel sells for Rs 67.54, Rs 70.09, Rs 71.76 and Rs 71.29 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.
Diesel Prices (Metro)
|Delhi
|67.54
|Kolkata
|70.09
|Mumbai
|71.76
|Chennai
|71.29
In past few days, petrol, diesel prices have continuously been cut on a regular basis.
In the past one week, petrol prices have fallen by Re 0.56 and by Re 0.99 in two weeks in Delhi. Since May 29, petrol has come down by Rs 2.64.
Similarly, diesel prices fell by Re 0.24 in past one week, by Rs 0.56 in two weeks and by Rs 1.77 since May 29.
Diesel Prices (other cities)
|Agartala
|65.74
|Aizwal
|64.92
|Ambala
|68.05
|Bangalore
|68.51
|Bhopal
|71.1
|Bhubhaneswar
|72.39
|Chandigarh
|65.59
|Dehradun
|67.87
|Gandhinagar
|72.59
|Gangtok
|69.35
|Guwahati
|70.5
|Hyderabad
|73.41
|Imphal
|65.62
|Itanagar
|64.85
|Jaipur
|71.94
|Jammu
|68.71
|Jullunder
|67.46
|Kohima
|65.94
|Lucknow
|67.69
|Panjim
|68.73
|Patna
|72.21
|Pondicherry
|69.78
|Port Blair
|63.32
|Raipur
|72.92
|Ranchi
|71.32
|Shillong
|67.39
|Shimla
|67.18
|Srinagar
|70.93
|Trivandrum
|72.31
|Silvasa
|68.36
|Daman
|68.29
Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.
On Friday, OPEC agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, following calls from major consumers to curb rising fuel costs.