Petrol Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day, Diesel Falls By 7 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

Delhi 75.79 Kolkata 78.47 Mumbai 83.44 Chennai 78.65

Agartala 71.67 Aizwal 71.78 Ambala 75.91 Bangalore 77.02 Bhopal 81.38 Bhubhaneswar 74.62 Chandigarh 72.89 Dehradun 77.26 Gandhinagar 75.1 Gangtok 78.9 Guwahati 77.91 Hyderabad 80.28 Imphal 73.89 Itanagar 71.73 Jaipur 78.52 Jammu 77.53 Jullunder 80.98 Kohima 74.3 Lucknow 76.74 Panjim 69.84 Patna 81.28 Pondicherry 74.61 Port Blair 65.36 Raipur 76.21 Ranchi 75.9 Shillong 75.23 Shimla 75.97 Srinagar 80.23 Trivandrum 78.88 Silvasa 73.73 Daman 73.66

Delhi 67.54 Kolkata 70.09 Mumbai 71.76 Chennai 71.29

Agartala 65.74 Aizwal 64.92 Ambala 68.05 Bangalore 68.51 Bhopal 71.1 Bhubhaneswar 72.39 Chandigarh 65.59 Dehradun 67.87 Gandhinagar 72.59 Gangtok 69.35 Guwahati 70.5 Hyderabad 73.41 Imphal 65.62 Itanagar 64.85 Jaipur 71.94 Jammu 68.71 Jullunder 67.46 Kohima 65.94 Lucknow 67.69 Panjim 68.73 Patna 72.21 Pondicherry 69.78 Port Blair 63.32 Raipur 72.92 Ranchi 71.32 Shillong 67.39 Shimla 67.18 Srinagar 70.93 Trivandrum 72.31 Silvasa 68.36 Daman 68.29

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday cut the petrol prices for the fourth straight day. On Sunday, petrol prices fell between 14 to 17 paise in metro cities. After the price cut, the petrol prices now stand at Rs 75.79, Rs 78.47, Rs 83.44, Rs 78.65 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively. The new fuel rates were made effective from 6 am onwards today, mentions the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.In the national capital, petrol prices declined by 14 paise a litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices fell by 14 paise, in Mumbai, the prices declined by 17 paise and in Chennai, the costlier fuel price came down by 15 paise.Similarly, the diesel prices fell by 7 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai, and by 7 paise in Chennai. Now, the diesel sells for Rs 67.54, Rs 70.09, Rs 71.76 and Rs 71.29 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.In past few days, petrol, diesel prices have continuously been cut on a regular basis.In the past one week, petrol prices have fallen by Re 0.56 and by Re 0.99 in two weeks in Delhi. Since May 29, petrol has come down by Rs 2.64.Similarly, diesel prices fell by Re 0.24 in past one week, by Rs 0.56 in two weeks and by Rs 1.77 since May 29.Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.On Friday, OPEC agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, following calls from major consumers to curb rising fuel costs.