NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Energy

Petrol Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day, Diesel Falls By 7 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

Petrol Diesel Prices: In the past one week, petrol prices have fallen by Re 0.56 and by Re 0.99 in two weeks in Delhi

Energy | | Updated: June 24, 2018 07:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol Prices Cut For Fourth Straight Day, Diesel Falls By 7 Paise. Check Fuel Prices In Your City

In past few days, petrol, diesel prices are being cut on a regular basis

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday cut the petrol prices for the fourth straight day. On Sunday, petrol prices fell between 14 to 17 paise in metro cities. After the price cut, the petrol prices now stand at Rs 75.79, Rs 78.47, Rs 83.44, Rs 78.65 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively. The new fuel rates were made effective from 6 am onwards today, mentions the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. 

Petrol Prices (Metro)

Delhi75.79
Kolkata78.47
Mumbai83.44
Chennai78.65

In the national capital, petrol prices declined by 14 paise a litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices fell by 14 paise, in Mumbai, the prices declined by 17 paise and in Chennai, the costlier fuel price came down by 15 paise.

Petrol Prices (other cities)

Agartala71.67
Aizwal71.78
Ambala75.91
Bangalore77.02
Bhopal81.38
Bhubhaneswar74.62
Chandigarh72.89
Dehradun77.26
Gandhinagar75.1
Gangtok78.9
Guwahati77.91
Hyderabad80.28
Imphal73.89
Itanagar71.73
Jaipur78.52
Jammu77.53
Jullunder80.98
Kohima74.3
Lucknow76.74
Panjim69.84
Patna81.28
Pondicherry74.61
Port Blair65.36
Raipur76.21
Ranchi75.9
Shillong75.23
Shimla75.97
Srinagar80.23
Trivandrum78.88
Silvasa73.73
Daman73.66

Similarly, the diesel prices fell by 7 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai, and by 7 paise in Chennai. Now, the diesel sells for Rs 67.54, Rs 70.09, Rs 71.76 and Rs 71.29 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

Diesel Prices (Metro)
Delhi67.54
Kolkata70.09
Mumbai71.76
Chennai71.29


In past few days, petrol, diesel prices have continuously been cut on a regular basis.

In the past one week, petrol prices have fallen by Re 0.56 and by Re 0.99 in two weeks in Delhi. Since May 29, petrol has come down by Rs 2.64.

Similarly, diesel prices fell by Re 0.24 in past one week, by Rs 0.56 in two weeks and by Rs 1.77 since May 29.

Diesel Prices (other cities)

Comments
Agartala65.74
Aizwal64.92
Ambala68.05
Bangalore68.51
Bhopal71.1
Bhubhaneswar72.39
Chandigarh65.59
Dehradun67.87
Gandhinagar72.59
Gangtok69.35
Guwahati70.5
Hyderabad73.41
Imphal65.62
Itanagar64.85
Jaipur71.94
Jammu68.71
Jullunder67.46
Kohima65.94
Lucknow67.69
Panjim68.73
Patna72.21
Pondicherry69.78
Port Blair63.32
Raipur72.92
Ranchi71.32
Shillong67.39
Shimla67.18
Srinagar70.93
Trivandrum72.31
Silvasa68.36
Daman68.29

Prior to June 16, 2017, petrol and diesel prices were revised on twice-a-month basis. The switch to the daily system of price reviews was aimed at a more rapid transmission of changes in global oil rates to the domestic consumer.

On Friday, OPEC agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate, following calls from major consumers to curb rising fuel costs.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

petrol pricesdiesel prices

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top