Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Monday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Domestic petrol and diesel rates remained at existing levels on Monday. That marked a 24th straight day of steady prices of petrol and 34th in case of diesel. Currently, petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to taxes. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review the fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes in domestic fuel prices with effect from 6 am, aligning them with crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre on October 26, and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively.

The three state-run companies account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on October 26, extending last week's losses, as a jump in COVID-19 infections in the United States and Europe raised alarms over crude demand, while the prospect of increased supply also hurt sentiment.

Brent crude was down by 53 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $41.24 by 0052 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 53 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $39.32, having fallen more than a dollar shortly after the start of trading.