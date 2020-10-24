Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged On Saturday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to taxes

Domestic petrol and diesel rates remained at existing levels on Saturday. That marked a 22nd straight day of steady prices of petrol and 32nd in case of diesel. Currently, petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to taxes. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review the fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes in domestic fuel prices with effect from 6 am, aligning them with crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre on October 24, and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates remained at Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre.

The three state-run companies account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday on rising Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the US and Europe. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 1.63 per cent to $41.77 per barrel.

The rupee edged lower to 73.60 against the US dollar.