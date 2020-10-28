Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady On Wednesday

Fuel Prices Today: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Domestic petrol and diesel rates remained at existing levels on Wednesday. That marked a 26th straight day of steady prices of petrol and 36th in case of diesel. Currently, petrol and diesel prices vary in different parts of the country due to taxes. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review the fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes in domestic fuel prices with effect from 6 am, aligning them with crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Source: Indian Oil

In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 81.06 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.46 per litre on October 27. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were Rs 87.74 per litre and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively.

(Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

The three state-run companies account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

Meanwhile, oil rose on Tuesday towards $41 a barrel as oil companies shut down some U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output due to a hurricane, although surging coronavirus infections and rising Libyan supply limited gains.

Brent crude was up 52 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $40.98 a barrel by 1028 GMT. U.S. oil gained 38 cents, or 1 per cent, to $38.94. Both contracts fell more than 3 per cent on Monday.