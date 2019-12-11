Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel In Your City Today

Currently, any revisions in domestic fuel prices are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing levels in metros on Wednesday, December 11. That marked a second straight day of status quo on fuel prices by oil marketing companies. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, the price of petrol was Rs 75.00 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.65 per litre in Mumbai, according Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. The price of diesel remained at Rs 66.04 per litre and Rs 69.27 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol diesel prices in SMS)

Today's Petrol, Diesel Prices In Metros

With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros were as follows:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 75 66.04 Kolkata 77.67 68.45 Mumbai 80.65 69.27 Chennai 77.97 69.81 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates)

Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Oil marketing companies - such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - switched to the current system of revisions from fortnightly changes in 2017 to reflect any changes in global rates more rapidly. Previously, the companies implemented any changes in fuel prices at fuel stations the 1st and 16th days of every month.