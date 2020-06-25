Diesel Price Crosses Rs 80/Litre Mark In Delhi, Remains More Expensive Than Petrol

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked in metros on Thursday, with diesel remaining costlier than petrol in Delhi for a second straight day. While diesel prices have been increased for 19 days in a row, ever since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week hiatus, petrol prices were hiked on Thursday after a day's pause. In the national capital, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 79.92 per litre with effect from 6 am from Rs 79.76 per litre, and the rate of diesel was raised to Rs 80.02 per litre from Rs 79.88 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 79.92 80.02 Kolkata 81.61 75.18 Mumbai 86.70 78.34 Chennai 83.18 77.29 (Source: Indian Oil)

However, the prices of petrol continued to be higher than diesel rates in the other metro cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

On June 7, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum - which account for the majority of petrol and diesel outlets in the country - restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Global oil rates have regained some ground from March lows as the easing of restrictions on transport and industrial activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic boosted fuel demand around the globe. Brent crude futures had hit a 21-year low of $15.98 per barrel in April.