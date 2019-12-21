Diesel Rate Hiked For Third Day, Petrol Unchanged For Fourth Day

Domestic fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes

Domestic diesel prices were increased on Saturday - a third straight day of upward revision - while petrol rates were kept unchanged for the fourth day in a row. With effect from 6 am on December 21, the price of petrol was Rs 74.63 per litre and Delhi and Rs 80.29 per litre in Mumbai, up 20 and 21 paise per litre respectively compared with the previous day's rates, according to Indian Oil Corporation notifications. The price of diesel remained at existing levels of Rs 66.54 per litre and Rs 69.80 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Today's Petrol, Diesel Prices In Metros

Petrol and diesel prices at Indian Oil outlets (in rupees per litre) with effect from 6 am on Saturday, December 21:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 74.63 66.54 Kolkata 77.29 68.95 Mumbai 80.29 69.80 Chennai 77.58 70.34 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(The price of petrol was raised in the four metros compared to Friday's rates, whereas the diesel price was retained at existing levels.)

Currently, the domestic prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations at 6 am.

The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are changed in accordance with the rupee-dollar forex rates and the international prices of crude oil.

On Friday, the rupee edged lower to end at 71.12 against the US dollar. Crude oil prices fell on the same day, yet the global benchmark - Brent crude - managed to register a third straight weekly gain at $66.14 per barrel.

Progress in the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has raised expectations of higher energy demand next year.