Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Straight Day

Delhi Petrol, Diesel Rate: Fuel prices were revised for the third straight day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for a third straight day in metros on Tuesday, as state-owned oil marketing companies reverted to the normal practice of daily price revisions after a gap of 83 days. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on June 9. The price of petrol in the national capital was revised to Rs 73 per litre compared to Rs 72.46 per litre the previous day, and that of diesel to Rs 71.17 per litre from Rs 70.59 per litre on Monday, according to notifications by state oil marketing companies. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 73 71.17 Kolkata 74.98 67.23 Mumbai 80.01 69.92 Chennai 77.08 69.74 (Source: Indian Oil)

International oil prices rose a day after plunging more than 3 per cent, following an agreement by top producers to extend supply cuts. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - added $1.13 to $41.25 per barrel.

State-run oil marketing companies revise the prices of petrol and diesel from time to time, besides aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - or jet fuel - and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, since March 16, the oil companies had kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, possibly due to the volatility in global oil markets.

Fuel retailing in the country is dominated by state refiners - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

The three own about 90 per cent of the retail fuel outlets in the country.