Petrol, Diesel Rates Steady For Third Straight Day

Any changes in the fuel prices are currently implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged at existing levels in metros on Wednesday. That marked the third straight day of no change in the fuel prices, according to data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 72.01 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 64.7 per litre on Wednesday. The rates in Mumbai were Rs 77.67 per litre and Rs 67.8 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Out Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil - on a daily basis, to bring them in line with international crude oil rates.

Any changes in the fuel prices, based on movements in crude oil and forex rates, are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

Crude prices edged up on Wednesday after three sessions of losses, even as fears deepened that the rapid spread of the coronavirus will lead to a global pandemic. Brent crude - the global benchmark for crude oil prices - were last seen trading 0.8 per cent higher at $55.37 a barrel.