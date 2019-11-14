Petrol Price Hiked By Up To 16 Paise Per Litre In Metros, Diesel Price Unchanged

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 16 paise per litre in metros while diesel rates were kept unchanged on Thursday. With effect from 6 am on November 14, the price of petrol stood at Rs 73.45 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 65.79 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis, and any revisions implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 79.12 per litre, up 15 paise per litre compared to Wednesday's rate, and that of diesel remained at Rs 69.01 per litre, data from Indian Oil showed.

