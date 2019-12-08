Petrol, Diesel Rates Unchanged For Second Straight Day In Metros

Petrol, Diesel Rate: The petrol and diesel prices remained steady at existing levels in metros on Sunday

Domestic fuel prices were kept unchanged at existing levels in metros on Sunday, December 8. That marked a second day of no change in the prices of petrol. With effect from 6 am on Sunday, the price of petrol was Rs 74.86 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.51 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The price of diesel remained at Rs 65.84 per litre and Rs 69.06 per litre in the metros respectively. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile)

Petrol, Diesel Price In Metros

With effect from 6 am on Sunday, the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros are as follows:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 74.86 65.84 Kolkata 77.54 68.25 Mumbai 80.51 69.06 Chennai 77.83 69.59 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(Petrol, Diesel Rates: Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates)

Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.