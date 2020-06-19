In 13 Days, Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked By More Than Rs 7 Per Litre

Petrol and diesel rates were raised to Rs 78.37/litre and Rs 77.06/litre respectively in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were increased in metros on Friday, marking the thirteenth straight day of hike, as state-owned oil companies continued with the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause. With effect from 6 am on June 19, the price of petrol was increased by 56 paise per litre in Delhi, and diesel by 63 paise per litre, compared to the previous day. While the price of petrol was revised to Rs 78.37 per litre in the national capital from Rs 77.81 per litre the previous day, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 77.06 per litre from Rs 76.43 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 78.37 77.06 Kolkata 80.13 72.53 Mumbai 85.21 75.53 Chennai 81.82 74.77 (Source: Indian Oil)

In the 12-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 7.11 per litre in the national capiital, and diesel by Rs 7.76 per litre.

Domestic petrol and diesel are determined broadly by global oil prices and rupee-dollar forex rates.

International crude oil prices extended gains from the previous session after members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments and two major oil traders said demand is recovering.

Brent crude rose futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading up 0.43 per cent at $41.69 per barrel.

The rupee ended nearly unchanged at 76.14 against the US dollar on Thursday.

State-run oil marketing companies revise the prices of petrol and diesel from time to time, besides aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - or jet fuel - and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, since March 16, the oil companies had kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, possibly due to the volatility in global oil markets.

Fuel retailing in the country is dominated by state refiners - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The three own about 90 per cent of the retail fuel outlets in the country.