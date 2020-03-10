Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel In Your City Today

Oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the rates on a daily basis,

Petrol and diesel prices were revised on Tuesday, a second straight day of steep changes in the rates amid a turmoil in global oil markets. In Delhi and Mumbai, the prices of petrol were revised to Rs 70.29 per litre and Rs 75.99 per litre respectively with effect from 6 am on March 10, from Rs 73.28 per litre and Rs 73.33 per litre, data from Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer- showed. Similarly, the prices of diesel were changed to Rs 63.01 per litre and Rs 65.97 per litre, from Rs 65.59 per litre and Rs 66.75 per litre the previous day.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in metros (March 10):

City Price In Rupees Per Litre Petrol Diesel Delhi 70.29 63.01 Kolkata 72.98 65.34 Mumbai 75.99 65.97 Chennai 73.02 66.48 Bengaluru 72.70 65.16 Hyderabad 74.72 68.60 Ahmedabad 67.84 65.94 Pune 75.77 64.74 Visakhapatnam 74.27 68.24 Surat 67.74 65.86 Jaipur 74.07 67.88 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, petrol and diesel rates vary in different parts of the country, depending on factors such as taxes and transportation cost.

Oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the rates on a daily basis, and adjust the domestic prices with effect from 6 am depending on crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

The retail prices do not reflect the slump of about 30 per cent in crude oil prices globally on Sunday as oil marketing companies take a 15-day average of international benchmark rates.

Crude oil prices plunged on Sunday due to the outbreak of coronavirus and price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but regained 6 per cent in Monday's session.