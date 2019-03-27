Petrol Prices Are Up Over Rupee 1 Per Litre So Far This Month: 10 Things To Know

Petrol and diesel prices were kept steady on Wednesday. With effect from 6 am on March 27, petrol prices stood at Rs 72.86 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.48 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Diesel prices were at Rs 66.49 per litre and Rs 69.64 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. Domestic petrol and diesel prices, based on factors such as global oil rates and rupee-dollar exchange rates, are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at fuel pumps at 6 am.

Petrol and diesel prices are broadly determined by changes in crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

Here are 10 things to know about the petrol and diesel rates today:

Wednesday's marked the third consecutive day on which the fuel rates were left unchanged by oil marketing companies. In case of diesel, the prices were kept steady for a second straight day. (Also read: How to receive daily petrol, diesel rates on your mobile) Petrol prices in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - have been increased in the range of Rs 1.11-1.19 per litre so far this month, data from Indian Oil showed. On the other hand, the diesel rates have been lowered by Rs 0.51-0.54 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 74.93 per litre and Rs 68.28 per litre on Wednesday respectively. In Chennai, the rates were at Rs 75.67 per litre and Rs 70.26 per litre respectively, according to the Indian Oil website. Petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The fuel rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump, depending on local taxes and transportation cost. Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.2 per cent higher at $68.13 per barrel on Wednesday, not far off its year-to-date high of $68.69 hit last week. Global crude oil rates have gone up about 2.9 per cent so far this month. However, they are down about 21.6 per cent since the October high of $86.74 a barrel. During Wednesday's session, the rupee moved as much as 16 paise lower to 69.02 against the greenback at the day's weakest point.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.