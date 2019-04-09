Petrol Prices Marginally Lowered, Diesel Left Unchanged For Second Day: How To Check Rates

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis

Petrol prices were lowered marginally on Tuesday, while diesel rates were left unchanged for a second consecutive day. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, the prices of petrol in the four metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were lowered by 5 paise per litre each compared with the previous day's rates. On the other hand, diesel rates in the cities were left unchanged at the same levels as the previous day. Currently, domestic fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes effected at fuel stations at 6 am.

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Tuesday (April 9, 2019)

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 72.8 per litre and Rs 66.11 per litre respectively, with effect from 6 am on Tuesday, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the fuel rates were at Rs 78.37 per litre and Rs 69.19 per litre respectively.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.