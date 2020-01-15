Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol, Diesel In Your City Today

Domestic petrol and diesel rates move in tandem with crude oil price and the rupee-dollar movement

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Wednesday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 75.70 per litre and diesel at Rs 69.06 per litre on January 15 - the same levels as the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 81.29 per litre and Rs 72.42 per litre respectively. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)

Here's how Indian Oil has changed the domestic prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi and Mumbai in the past few days:

Price in rupees per litre

Date Delhi Mumbai Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel January 15 75.70 69.06 81.29 72.42 January 14 75.70 69.06 81.29 72.42 January 13 75.80 69.06 81.39 72.42 January 12 75.90 69.11 81.49 72.47 January 11 76.01 69.17 81.60 72.54 January 10 75.96 69.05 81.55 72.41 January 9 75.81 68.94 81.40 72.29 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.