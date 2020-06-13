Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Seventh Day In A Row

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates were raised to Rs 75.16 litre and Rs 73.39/litre respectively

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked in metros on Saturday, marking the seventh straight day of increase since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause. With effect from 6 am, the prices of petrol was increased by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise per litre in Delhi. While the price of petrol was revised to Rs 75.16 per litre in the national capital from Rs 74.57 per litre the previous day, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 73.39 per litre from Rs 72.81 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 75.16 73.39 Kolkata 77.05 69.23 Mumbai 82.10 72.03 Chennai 78.99 71.64 (Source: Indian Oil)

International oil prices were little changed on Friday. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading up 24 cents at $38.79 per barrel.

State-run oil marketing companies revise the prices of petrol and diesel from time to time, besides aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - or jet fuel - and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, since March 16, the oil companies had kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, possibly due to the volatility in global oil markets.

Fuel retailing in the country is dominated by state refiners - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The three own about 90 per cent of the retail fuel outlets in the country.