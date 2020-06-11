Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Fifth Day In A Row

With effect from 6 am,petrol and diesel prices were increased by 60 paise per litre each in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked in metros on Thursday, marking the fifth straight day of increase since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews following a 12-week pause. With effect from 6 am, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 60 paise per litre each in Delhi. While the price of petrol was revised to Rs 74 per litre in the national capital from Rs 73.40 per litre the previous day, the diesel rate was increased to Rs 72.22 per litre from Rs 71.62 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices in metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 74 72.22 Kolkata 75.94 68.17 Mumbai 80.98 70.92 Chennai 77.96 70.64 (Source: Indian Oil)

International oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, US crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic would take years. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 2.2 per cent to $40.81 per barrel, giving up all of the gains registered the previous day.

State-run oil marketing companies revise the prices of petrol and diesel from time to time, besides aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - or jet fuel - and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, since March 16, the oil companies had kept petrol and diesel prices on hold, possibly due to the volatility in global oil markets.

Fuel retailing in the country is dominated by state refiners - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The three own about 90 per cent of the retail fuel outlets in the country.