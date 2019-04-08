Petrol, Diesel Prices Nearly Unchanged So Far This Month. Find Out How To Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol price, diesel price today: Domestic rates are determined broadly by the crude oil and forex rates

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 72.85 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 66.11 per litre with effect from 6 am on April 8, 2019, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the fuel rates were at Rs 78.42 per litre and Rs 69.19 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol and diesel have changed only marginally so far this month. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol rates are down by 1 paisa and 6 paise per litre since March 31, and the diesel prices down 3 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil data.

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The rates vary from city to city depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on latest prices on their mobile phones.

How to receive information on latest Indian Oil fuel prices in SMS

According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

City SMS text City SMS text New Delhi RSP 102072 Kolkata RSP 119941 Mumbai RSP 108412 Chennai RSP 133593 Agartala RSP 159850 Aizwal RSP 160181 Ambala RSP 102049 Bangalore RSP 118219 Gandhinagar RSP 218671 Gangtok RSP 159289 Guwahati RSP 159571 Hyderabad RSP 134483 Jullunder RSP 108743 Kohima RSP 160154 Lucknow RSP 155054 Panjim RSP 125676 Ranchi RSP 166751 Shillong RSP 159828 Shimla RSP 109295 Srinagar RSP 109536 Faridabad RSP 102287 Gurgaon RSP 102082 Noida RSP 155444 Ghaziabad RSP 154410 Bhopal RSP 169398 Bhubhaneswar RSP 124305 Chandigarh RSP 102790 Dehradun RSP 161143 Imphal RSP 159875 Itanagar RSP 160647 Jaipur RSP 123143 Jammu RSP 108726 Patna RSP 166873 Pondicherry RSP 135299 Port Blair RSP 220191 Raipur RSP 169751 Trivandrum RSP 124923 Silvasa RSP 112114 Daman RSP 177747 Vijayawada RSP 127611 Visakhapatnam RSP 127290 (Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.