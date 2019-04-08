Petrol, Diesel Prices Nearly Unchanged So Far This Month. Find Out How To Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 72.85 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 66.11 per litre with effect from 6 am on April 8, 2019, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the fuel rates were at Rs 78.42 per litre and Rs 69.19 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day.
The prices of petrol and diesel have changed only marginally so far this month. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol rates are down by 1 paisa and 6 paise per litre since March 31, and the diesel prices down 3 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil data.
The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The rates vary from city to city depending on local taxes and transportation cost.
Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on latest prices on their mobile phones.
How to receive information on latest Indian Oil fuel prices in SMS
According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:
|City
|SMS text
|City
|SMS text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.