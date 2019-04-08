NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Petrol, Diesel Prices Nearly Unchanged So Far This Month. Find Out How To Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market.

Commodities | | Updated: April 08, 2019 08:32 IST
Petrol price, diesel price today: Domestic rates are determined broadly by the crude oil and forex rates


Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Monday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 72.85 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 66.11 per litre with effect from 6 am on April 8, 2019, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the fuel rates were at Rs 78.42 per litre and Rs 69.19 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day.

The prices of petrol and diesel have changed only marginally so far this month. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol rates are down by 1 paisa and 6 paise per litre since March 31, and the diesel prices down 3 paise per litre and 8 paise per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil data. 

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The rates vary from city to city depending on local taxes and transportation cost.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on latest prices on their mobile phones.

How to receive information on latest Indian Oil fuel prices in SMS

According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

CitySMS textCitySMS text
New DelhiRSP 102072KolkataRSP 119941
MumbaiRSP 108412ChennaiRSP 133593
AgartalaRSP 159850AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049BangaloreRSP 118219
GandhinagarRSP 218671GangtokRSP 159289
GuwahatiRSP 159571HyderabadRSP 134483
JullunderRSP 108743KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054PanjimRSP 125676
RanchiRSP 166751ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295SrinagarRSP 109536
FaridabadRSP 102287GurgaonRSP 102082
NoidaRSP 155444GhaziabadRSP 154410
BhopalRSP 169398BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790DehradunRSP 161143
ImphalRSP 159875ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143JammuRSP 108726
PatnaRSP 166873PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191RaipurRSP 169751
TrivandrumRSP 124923SilvasaRSP 112114
DamanRSP 177747VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.



