Petrol Price Remains At Rs 80.43 Per Litre In Delhi, Diesel At Rs 73.56 Per Litre

Petrol and diesel rates in the country vary from state to state

Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates: Petrol and diesel prices were maintained at existing levels on Saturday, August 15. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 80.43 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 87.19 per litre and Rs 80.11 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices (in rupees per litre) in the four metros on August 15, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 80.43 73.56 Kolkata 82.05 77.06 Mumbai 87.19 80.11 Chennai 83.63 78.86 (Source: Indian Oil)

Currently, fuel prices vary in different parts of the country, due to factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates. Three state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The three companies implement any revisions in the prices with effect from 6 am every day.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday on worries that demand would recover more slowly than expected from COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, while rising supply also overshadowed optimism over falling crude and fuel inventories. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - settled at $44.80 per barrel.

For the week, Brent was up 0.9 per cent. During the week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trimmed their oil demand forecasts for calendar year 2020. Producers' group OPEC and its allies are increasing output this month.

Prices were bolstered earlier in the week by US government data showing crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories falling last week as refiners ramped up production and demand for oil products rose.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged lower to close at 74.90 against the US dollar on Friday.