Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Fuel price today: The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked only once this month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered on Thursday after at least two days of status quo. With effect from 6 am on Thursday, the price of petrol was at Rs 72.84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.44 per litre in Mumbai, a cut of about 15-16 paise per litre compared to the previous day's rates, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The rate of diesel was at Rs 66.56 per litre and Rs 69.74 per litre, compared to Rs 66.66 per litre and Rs 69.81 per litre the previous day respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. Thursday's downward revision in fuel prices came after two days of steady rates of petrol in the metros, and three days in case of diesel, data from Indian Oil showed.

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai over the past week:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 9, 2019 72.84 74.88 78.44 75.63 May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

The petrol price has been lowered about 0.3-0.4 per cent so far this month and the price of diesel decreased about 0.2 per cent so far this month. While the fuel prices have been hiked only once this month, the price of petrol has been cut four times so far in May. The price of diesel has been reduced thrice this month.

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 9, 2019 66.56 68.32 69.74 70.36 May 8, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am. The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

International oil prices dropped on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise fall in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude oil futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.63 per cent lower at $69.92 per barrel.

The US-China trade war has weighed on oil prices this week as heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies could hurt the global economic outlook.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.