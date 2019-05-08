Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Petrol price today: The price of the fuel was kept unchanged at the same levels as the previous day

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday compared to the previous day. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, the price of petrol stood at Rs 73 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.59 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The rate of diesel remained at Rs 66.66 per litre and Rs 69.81 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. Wednesday's revision marked a second straight day when petrol prices were kept unchanged in the metros, and a third day in a row in case of diesel.

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai over the past week:

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained steady this month. While the fuel prices have been hiked only once this month, the price of petrol has been cut three times so far in May. The price of diesel has been reduced twice this month.

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

Global oil prices stabilised on Wednesday as markets remained relatively tight amid US sanctions on crude exporters Iran and Venezuela. Brent crude oil futures - the international benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading up 0.1 per cent at $69.94 per barrel on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)

