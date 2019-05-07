Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Petrol price today: The price of the fuel was kept unchanged at the same levels as the previous day

Petrol and diesel prices kept unchanged on Tuesday compared to the previous day. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, petrol prices stood at Rs 73 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.59 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices remained at Rs 66.66 per litre and Rs 69.81 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. On Monday, state-run oil marketing companies had marginally cut the domestic fuel prices.

Here are the domestic prices of petrol and diesel today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained steady this month. Before Monday, the prices had been lowered twice and raised once so far in May.

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

International oil prices edged lower on Tuesday. Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - was last seen trading 0.3 per cent lower at $71 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.