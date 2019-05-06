Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Petrol price today: The price of the fuel was cut by seven paise per litre compared to the previous day

Petrol prices were revised marginally on Monday compared to the previous day, while diesel prices were kept unchanged. With effect from 6 am on Monday, petrol prices were cut to Rs 73 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.59 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. That marked a downward change of seven paise per litre compared to the petrol rates on Sunday. Diesel prices on Monday stood at Rs 66.66 per litre and Rs 69.81 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Here are the domestic prices of petrol and diesel today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained steady this month. Before Monday, the prices had been lowered twice and raised once so far in May.

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

