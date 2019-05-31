Petrol Prices Lowered Nearly 2% In May, Diesel Rates Down 0.3%

Petrol and diesel rates today: Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed on a daily basis

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered nearly 2 per cent this month. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of petrol was decreased by Rs 1.40 per litre and Rs 1.36 per litre in May 2019, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation shows. That marked a reduction of 1.91 per cent and 1.73 per cent respectively in the prices of petrol. Diesel prices, however, were brought down by a lower margin. The price of diesel was lowered by 20 paise per litre (0.30 per cent) in Delhi and 14 paise per litre (0.20 per cent) in Mumbai, according to the data.