Home | Economy

Petrol Prices Lowered Nearly 2% In May, Diesel Rates Down 0.3%

Petrol and diesel price: Tuesday's revision marked the sixth straight hike in petrol rates, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation showed.

Economy | | Updated: May 31, 2019 09:06 IST
Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered nearly 2 per cent this month. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of petrol was decreased by Rs 1.40 per litre and Rs 1.36 per litre in May 2019, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation shows. That marked a reduction of 1.91 per cent and 1.73 per cent respectively in the prices of petrol. Diesel prices, however, were brought down by a lower margin. The price of diesel was lowered by 20 paise per litre (0.30 per cent) in Delhi and 14 paise per litre (0.20 per cent) in Mumbai, according to the data.
Here are 10 things to know about current prices of petrol and diesel in the metros:
  1. With effect from 6 am on Friday, the price of petrol was at Rs 71.73 per litre in Delhi; Rs 73.79 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.34 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 74.46 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil notifications. On April 30, the prices of petrol had stood at Rs 73.13 per litre, Rs 75.15 per litre, Rs 78.7 per litre and Rs 75.9 per litre in the metros respectively. (Also read: How to check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city)
  2. The diesel price on Friday was at Rs 66.51 per litre in Delhi; Rs 68.27 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 69.69 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 70.31 per litre in Chennai, as against Rs 66.71 per litre, Rs 68.45 per litre, Rs 69.83 per litre and Rs 70.44 per litre respectively on April 30.
  3. Petrol prices were hiked on a total nine occasions and lowered 13 times in May 2019, the Indian Oil data shows.
  4. Domestic fuel prices - which vary from state to state - are currently reviewed on a daily basis by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.
  5. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and the rupee-dollar forex rates.


