Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Marginally Today. How To Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel price: Tuesday's revision marked the sixth straight hike in petrol rates, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation showed.

Economy | | Updated: May 28, 2019 10:23 IST
Domestic petrol and diesel prices were hiked across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Tuesday. While the increase in petrol prices in the four metros was to the tune of nine paise per litre, the rates of diesel were raised by five paise per litre compared to the previous day's fuel prices, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Tuesday's revision marked the sixth straight increase in the prices of petrol in the metros, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation showed.
Here are 10 things to know about the fuel prices today:
  1. With effect from 6 am on Tuesday, May 28, the price of petrol was raised to Rs 71.86 per litre in Delhi, Rs 73.92 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.47 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 74.59 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil notifications. (Also read: How to check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city)
  2. Diesel rates were at Rs 66.69 per litre, Rs 68.45 per litre, Rs 69.88 per litre and Rs 70.5 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil.
  3. Tuesday's hike further shrank the overall reduction in petrol prices earlier this month. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the revision reversed the entire reduction in diesel prices so far this month.
  4. Petrol prices in the four metros have been lowered by Rs 1.23-1.31 per litre - or 1.56-1.74 per cent - so far this month. 
  5. Domestic fuel prices - which vary from state to state - are currently reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions implemented at the pumps with effect from 6 am.
  6. The petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil price and the rupee-dollar (INR vs USD) forex rates.
  7. Global crude oil prices consolidated above the $70-per-barrel mark on Tuesday as supply cuts led by producer club OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and US sanctions on Iran's and Venezuela's fuel exports outweighed concerns about an economic slowdown.
  8. Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for crude oil prices - were last seen trading at $70.14 per barrel, 3 cents above the previous close, in which they rose 2.1 per cent. 
  9. The rupee declined by 22 paise against the dollar to 69.73 on Tuesday. However, easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows limited the downside.
  10. Till Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.73 per cent against the dollar so far this month.


