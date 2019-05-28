Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Marginally Today. How To Check Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel rates today: Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed on a daily basis

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were hiked across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Tuesday. While the increase in petrol prices in the four metros was to the tune of nine paise per litre, the rates of diesel were raised by five paise per litre compared to the previous day's fuel prices, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Tuesday's revision marked the sixth straight increase in the prices of petrol in the metros, data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation showed.