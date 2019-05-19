Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Petrol, diesel price today: Domestic fuel prices rates have been cut up to 2.87% so far this month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged by oil marketing companies on Sunday. With effect from 6 am on May 19, the price of petrol stood at Rs 71.03 per litre in Delhi and Rs 76.64 per litre in Mumbai - the same levels as the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The diesel prices remained at Rs 65.96 per litre in Delhi and 69.11 per litre in Mumbai, marking a second straight day of no change in the rates, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to check today's petrol, diesel price in your city)

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 19, 2019 71.03 73.11 76.64 73.72 May 18, 2019 71.03 73.11 76.64 73.72 May 17, 2019 71.1 73.17 76.71 73.79 May 16, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 15, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 14, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 13, 2019 71.43 73.5 77.04 74.14 May 12, 2019 71.73 73.79 77.34 74.46 May 11, 2019 72.15 74.21 77.75 74.90 May 10, 2019 72.63 74.68 78.23 75.4 May 9, 2019 72.84 74.88 78.44 75.63 May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 19, 2019 65.96 67.71 69.11 69.72 May 18, 2019 65.96 67.71 69.11 69.72 May 17, 2019 65.96 67.71 69.11 69.72 May 16, 2019 65.91 67.66 69.05 69.66 May 15, 2019 65.86 67.61 69.00 69.61 May 14, 2019 65.86 67.61 69.00 69.61 May 13, 2019 65.98 67.73 69.13 69.74 May 12, 2019 66.11 67.86 69.27 69.88 May 11, 2019 66.28 68.04 69.45 70.06 May 10, 2019 66.47 68.23 69.65 70.26 May 9, 2019 66.56 68.32 69.74 70.36 May 8, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 2.04-2.18 per litre - or 2.62-2.87 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 72-75 paise per litre.

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am. The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Global crude oil prices edged lower on Friday due to demand fears amid a standoff in China-US trade talks, but finished the week higher. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - fell 0.6 per cent to settle at $72.21 a barrel, registering a weekly gain of about 2 per cent, having ended last week largely steady and declined the week before.

(With inputs from Reuters)

