Here's How Much Petrol And Diesel Cost You Today

Domestic diesel prices were prices were revised marginally on Friday. With effect from 6 am on May 17, the price of petrol was lowered to 71.1 per litre in Delhi and Rs 76.71 per litre in Mumbai, from Rs 71.18 per litre and Rs 76.79 per litre respectively the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The diesel prices were revised to Rs 65.96 per litre in Delhi and 69.11 per litre in Mumbai, marking an increase of 5-6 paise per litre compared with the previous day's rates, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to check today's petrol, diesel price in your city)

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month:

Overall, the petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.98-2.11 per litre - or 2.53-2.78 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the diesel rates cut by 72-75 paise per litre.

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 17, 2019 71.1 73.17 76.71 73.79 May 16, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 15, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 14, 2019 71.18 73.25 76.79 73.88 May 13, 2019 71.43 73.5 77.04 74.14 May 12, 2019 71.73 73.79 77.34 74.46 May 11, 2019 72.15 74.21 77.75 74.90 May 10, 2019 72.63 74.68 78.23 75.4 May 9, 2019 72.84 74.88 78.44 75.63 May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 17, 2019 65.96 67.71 69.11 69.72 May 16, 2019 65.91 67.66 69.05 69.66 May 15, 2019 65.86 67.61 69.00 69.61 May 14, 2019 65.86 67.61 69.00 69.61 May 13, 2019 65.98 67.73 69.13 69.74 May 12, 2019 66.11 67.86 69.27 69.88 May 11, 2019 66.28 68.04 69.45 70.06 May 10, 2019 66.47 68.23 69.65 70.26 May 9, 2019 66.56 68.32 69.74 70.36 May 8, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Global crude oil prices rose on Friday, extending recent gains to a fourth consecutive session, as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential supply disruptions. Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.61 per cent higher at $73.06 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

