Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered on Monday, marking a seventh reduction in seven days. Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am. With effect from 6 am on Monday, May 13, the price of petrol was at Rs 71.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77.04 per litre in Mumbai, a cut of 30 paise per litre each compared to the previous day's rates, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The rate of diesel was at Rs 65.98 per litre and Rs 69.13 per litre, compared to Rs 66.11 per litre and Rs 69.27 per litre the previous day respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to check today's petrol, diesel price in your city)

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai over the past two weeks:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 13, 2019 71.43 73.5 77.04 74.14 May 12, 2019 71.73 73.79 77.34 74.46 May 11, 2019 72.15 74.21 77.75 74.90 May 10, 2019 72.63 74.68 78.23 75.4 May 9, 2019 72.84 74.88 78.44 75.63 May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 13, 2019 65.98 67.73 69.13 69.74 May 12, 2019 66.11 67.86 69.27 69.88 May 11, 2019 66.28 68.04 69.45 70.06 May 10, 2019 66.47 68.23 69.65 70.26 May 9, 2019 66.56 68.32 69.74 70.36 May 8, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

The petrol price has been lowered by Rs 1.65-1.76 per litre - or 0.6-0.7 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month, and the price of diesel decreased by 70-73 paise per litre. The price of petrol has been cut eight times and that of diesel seven times so far in May. The fuel prices have been raised only once during this period.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

Global oil prices were mixed on Monday as investors and traders fretted over global economic growth prospects amid a standoff in the US-China trade talks.

Brent crude futures were last seen trading 0.2 per cent higher at $70.73 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.2% at $61.58 per barrel. The international crude oil benchmarks had finished little changed in the previous session.

The trade conflict between the world's top two economies escalated on Friday, with the United States hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after President Donald Trump said Beijing "broke the deal" by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

