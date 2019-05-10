Here's How Much You Pay For Petrol And Diesel Today

Diesel, petrol price today: The fuel prices have been hiked only once this month

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were lowered on Friday, marking a second day of reduction after at least two days of status quo on rates. Currently, the domestic prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am. With effect from 6 am on Friday, the price of petrol was at Rs 72.63 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.23 per litre in Mumbai, a cut of 21 paise per litre compared to the previous day's rates, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The rate of diesel was at Rs 66.47 per litre and Rs 69.65 per litre, compared to Rs 66.56 per litre and Rs 69.74 per litre the previous day respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also read: How to check today's petrol, diesel price in your city)

The latest downward trend in domestic fuel prices follows two days of steady rates of petrol in the metros, and three days in case of diesel, data from Indian Oil showed.

Here's how domestic petrol and diesel prices have been changed in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai over the past week:

Petrol price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 10, 2019 72.63 74.68 78.23 75.4 May 9, 2019 72.84 74.88 78.44 75.63 May 8, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 7, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 6, 2019 73 75.04 78.59 75.79 May 5, 2019 73.07 75.11 78.66 75.87 May 4, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.71 75.92 May 3, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 2, 2019 73.07 75.08 78.64 75.84 May 1, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 April 30, 2019 73.13 75.15 78.7 75.9 (Source: iocl.com)

Diesel price today (in rupees per litre)

Date Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 10, 2019 66.47 68.23 69.65 70.26 May 9, 2019 66.56 68.32 69.74 70.36 May 8, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 7, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 6, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 5, 2019 66.66 68.4 69.81 70.43 May 4, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.86 70.48 May 3, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 2, 2019 66.66 68.39 69.77 70.39 May 1, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 April 30, 2019 66.71 68.45 69.83 70.44 (Source: iocl.com)

Petrol diesel price in India

The petrol price has been lowered by 47-50 paise per litre - or 0.6-0.7 per cent - in the metros so far this month and the price of diesel decreased by 18-24 paise per litre. While the fuel prices have been hiked only once this month, the price of petrol has been cut five times so far in May. The price of diesel has been reduced four times this month.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

International oil prices erased much of gains that were made after US President Donald Trump's comments on China President Xi Jinping's letter raised hopes for a trade deal. Brent crude oil futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.2 per cent higher at $70.51 per barrel.

The US-China trade war has weighed on oil prices this week as heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies could hurt the global economic outlook.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.