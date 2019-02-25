Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Five Straight Days

Fuel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices have been increased 11 times in 12 days

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked marginally on Monday, making a fifth consecutive upwards revision in a row. While the petrol price was increased in the range of 14-16 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the rate of diesel was raised by 16-17 paise per litre, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Domestic fuel prices are up around 4-6 per cent so far this year, as against a 24.8 per cent increase in global crude oil rates.