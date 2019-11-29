Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Marginally In Metros

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: A litre of petrol now costs Rs 74.81 in Delhi and that of diesel Rs 65.78

Domestic fuel prices were hiked by 4-6 paise per litre in the metros on Friday. That marked a marginal revision in the price of petrol in Delhi and Mumbai after two days of no change. In case of diesel, the upwards revision in rates followed four days of steady rates. With effect from 6 am on Friday, the price of petrol was Rs 74.81 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The price of petrol had stood at Rs 74.76 per litre and Rs 80.42 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Thursday. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile)

The price of diesel was revised to Rs 65.78 per litre in Delhi on Friday, from Rs 65.73 per litre the previous day. In Mumbai, the diesel rate was Rs 69 per litre on Friday, as against Rs 68.94 per litre the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre) in the four metros with effect from 6 am Friday, November 29:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi 74.81 65.78 Kolkata 77.49 68.19 Mumbai 80.46 69.00 Chennai 77.77 69.53 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

The domestic fuel rates are determined by global prices of crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.