Petrol Price Rises To Rs 70.53 Per Litre In Delhi, Diesel To Rs 60.66 Per Litre. Latest Rates In Top Cities

|Petrol (Rs per litre)
|9-Jan
|8-Jan
|31-Dec
|30-Nov
|1-Jun-17
|Delhi
|70.53
|70.43
|69.97
|69.24
|66.91
|Kolkata
|73.27
|73.17
|72.72
|72
|69.52
|Mumbai
|78.42
|78.32
|77.87
|76.52
|78.44
|Chennai
|73.12
|73.01
|72.53
|71.76
|69.93
|Diesel (Rs per litre)
|Delhi
|60.66
|60.49
|59.64
|58.39
|55.94
|Kolkata
|63.32
|63.15
|62.3
|61.05
|58.28
|Mumbai
|64.48
|64.28
|63.27
|61.05
|61.67
|Chennai
|63.92
|63.74
|62.83
|61.5
|59.22
|(Source: iocl.com)
Petrol prices have been raised by 55-59 paise per litre and diesel rates by Rs 1.02-1.21 per litre in the four metros so far this month.
Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) revise the rates based on global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.
Global crude oil prices have surged to their highest since May 2015, as political concerns in some OPEC nations offset projections for higher US oil production. Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to trade at $68.22 today. OPEC-led production cuts, a weak dollar and a tighter market are among the factors that have contributed to a rise in global crude oil prices.
Comments
Previously, petrol and diesel rates were reviewed on a fortnightly basis across the country.