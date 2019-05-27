NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Petrol Price Hiked Marginally, Diesel Unchanged In Metros: Here's All About Fuel Rates Today

Petrol and diesel price: With effect from 6 am, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 71.77/litre and that of diesel stood at Rs 66.64/litre in Delhi.

Economy | | Updated: May 27, 2019 09:05 IST
Petrol and diesel rates today: Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed on a daily basis


Domestic petrol prices were hiked by around 10-11 paise per litre on Monday, while diesel rates were kept unchanged. With effect from 6 am on May 27, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 71.77 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77.38 per litre in Mumbai, from Rs 71.67 per litre and Rs 77.28 per litre the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil. The price of diesel stood at Rs 66.64 per litre in Delhi and 69.83 per litre in Mumbai - the same levels as the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). 

Monday's hike further shrank the overall reduction in petrol prices earlier this month. The petrol prices have been lowered by Rs 1.32-1.4 per litre - or 2.16-2.38 per cent - in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai so far this month. Diesel rates have been lowered by up to seven paise per litre in the four metros during this period. 

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai

DatePrice of petrol in rupees per litre
DelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
May 27, 201971.7773.8377.3874.5
May 26, 201971.6773.7377.2874.39
April 30, 201973.1375.1578.775.9
(Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Diesel prices

DatePrice of diesel in rupees per litre
DelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
May 27, 201966.6468.469.8370.45
May 26, 201966.6468.4069.8370.45
April 30, 201966.7168.4569.8370.44
(Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are effected at the fuel pumps at 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices vary from state to state, and are determined broadly by the global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates.

