Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady After Six Days Of Hike: 10 Things To Know

Petrol, diesel prices: Petrol and diesel rates are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday. The pause on price changes comes after six consecutive days of hikes in metros including Delhi and Mumbai. Petrol prices have been increased by Rs 67-72 per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai since February 13, and diesel rates raised by Rs 55-59 per litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Domestic petrol and diesel prices have been increased around 3 per cent and 5 per cent respectively so far this calendar year, the data showed.