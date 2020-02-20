Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged. Find Out How Much You Pay Today

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 71.89 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 64.65 per litre on February 20 - the same levels as the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 77.56 per litre and Rs 67.75 per litre respectively. Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)
Indian Oil petrol and diesel prices in four metros with effect from 6 am, February 20:
|City
|Price In Rupees Per Litre
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|71.89
|64.65
|Kolkata
|74.53
|66.97
|Mumbai
|77.56
|67.75
|Chennai
|74.68
|68.27
|(Source: iocl.com)
How Indian Oil Fuel Rates Have Changed In Delhi So Far This Year
|Date
|Petrol
|Diesel
|February 20, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 19, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 18, 2020
|71.89
|64.65
|February 17, 2020
|71.94
|64.70
|February 16, 2020
|71.94
|64.70
|February 15, 2020
|71.94
|64.77
|February 14, 2020
|71.94
|64.77
|February 13, 2020
|71.94
|64.82
|February 12, 2020
|71.94
|64.87
|February 11, 2020
|71.94
|64.87
|February 10, 2020
|72.10
|65.07
|February 09, 2020
|72.23
|65.23
|February 08, 2020
|72.45
|65.43
|February 07, 2020
|72.68
|65.68
|February 06, 2020
|72.89
|65.92
|February 05, 2020
|72.98
|66.04
|February 04, 2020
|72.98
|66.04
|February 03, 2020
|73.04
|66.09
|February 02, 2020
|73.10
|66.14
|February 01, 2020
|73.19
|66.22
|January 31, 2020
|73.27
|66.28
|January 30, 2020
|73.36
|66.36
|January 29, 2020
|73.6
|66.58
|January 28, 2020
|73.60
|66.58
|January 27, 2020
|73.71
|66.71
|January 26, 2020
|73.86
|66.96
|January 25, 2020
|74.16
|67.31
|January 24, 2020
|74.43
|67.61
|January 23, 2020
|74.65
|67.86
|January 22, 2020
|74.82
|68.05
|January 21, 2020
|74.82
|68.05
|January 20, 2020
|74.98
|68.26
|January 19, 2020
|75.09
|68.45
|January 18, 2020
|75.26
|68.61
|January 17, 2020
|75.41
|68.77
|January 16, 2020
|75.55
|68.92
|January 15, 2020
|75.70
|69.06
|January 14, 2020
|75.70
|69.06
|January 13, 2020
|75.80
|69.06
|January 12, 2020
|75.90
|69.11
|January 11, 2020
|76.01
|69.17
|January 10, 2020
|75.96
|69.05
|January 09, 2020
|75.81
|68.94
|January 08, 2020
|75.74
|68.79
|January 07, 2020
|75.74
|68.79
|January 06, 2020
|75.69
|68.68
|January 05, 2020
|75.54
|68.51
|January 04, 2020
|75.45
|68.40
|January 03, 2020
|75.35
|68.25
|January 02, 2020
|75.25
|68.10
|January 01, 2020
|75.14
|67.96
|December 31, 2019
|75.14
|67.96
|(Source: iocl.com)
Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.