Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged. Find Out How Much You Pay Today

Currently, oil companies such as Bharat Petroleum review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at existing rates in metros on Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 71.89 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 64.65 per litre on February 20 - the same levels as the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel remained at Rs 77.56 per litre and Rs 67.75 per litre respectively. Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How to receive petrol and diesel rates in your city through SMS)

Indian Oil petrol and diesel prices in four metros with effect from 6 am, February 20:

City Price In Rupees Per Litre Petrol Diesel Delhi 71.89 64.65 Kolkata 74.53 66.97 Mumbai 77.56 67.75 Chennai 74.68 68.27 (Source: iocl.com)

How Indian Oil Fuel Rates Have Changed In Delhi So Far This Year

Date Petrol Diesel February 20, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 19, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 18, 2020 71.89 64.65 February 17, 2020 71.94 64.70 February 16, 2020 71.94 64.70 February 15, 2020 71.94 64.77 February 14, 2020 71.94 64.77 February 13, 2020 71.94 64.82 February 12, 2020 71.94 64.87 February 11, 2020 71.94 64.87 February 10, 2020 72.10 65.07 February 09, 2020 72.23 65.23 February 08, 2020 72.45 65.43 February 07, 2020 72.68 65.68 February 06, 2020 72.89 65.92 February 05, 2020 72.98 66.04 February 04, 2020 72.98 66.04 February 03, 2020 73.04 66.09 February 02, 2020 73.10 66.14 February 01, 2020 73.19 66.22 January 31, 2020 73.27 66.28 January 30, 2020 73.36 66.36 January 29, 2020 73.6 66.58 January 28, 2020 73.60 66.58 January 27, 2020 73.71 66.71 January 26, 2020 73.86 66.96 January 25, 2020 74.16 67.31 January 24, 2020 74.43 67.61 January 23, 2020 74.65 67.86 January 22, 2020 74.82 68.05 January 21, 2020 74.82 68.05 January 20, 2020 74.98 68.26 January 19, 2020 75.09 68.45 January 18, 2020 75.26 68.61 January 17, 2020 75.41 68.77 January 16, 2020 75.55 68.92 January 15, 2020 75.70 69.06 January 14, 2020 75.70 69.06 January 13, 2020 75.80 69.06 January 12, 2020 75.90 69.11 January 11, 2020 76.01 69.17 January 10, 2020 75.96 69.05 January 09, 2020 75.81 68.94 January 08, 2020 75.74 68.79 January 07, 2020 75.74 68.79 January 06, 2020 75.69 68.68 January 05, 2020 75.54 68.51 January 04, 2020 75.45 68.40 January 03, 2020 75.35 68.25 January 02, 2020 75.25 68.10 January 01, 2020 75.14 67.96 December 31, 2019 75.14 67.96 (Source: iocl.com)

Domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil prices and the foreign exchange rates.