Diesel Prices Hiked For Fourth Straight Day In Metros

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 13-21 paise per litre on Sunday. While the price of petrol was increased by 13-15 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai compared to the previous day, the hike in diesel rates was to the tune of 19-21 paise per litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis. Any revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol diesel prices in SMS)

With effect from 6 am on December 29, the price of petrol was Rs 74.88 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.53 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 74.74 per litre and Rs 80.40 per litre respectively the previous day, according to notifications from Indian Oil.

The price of diesel was revised to Rs 67.60 per litre in Delhi and Rs 70.93 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 67.41 per litre and Rs 70.73 per litre respectively the previous day.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across metros:

City Petrol Diesel Dehi 74.88 67.60 Mumbai 80.53 70.93 Kolkata 77.54 70.02 Chennai 77.85 71.48 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies - such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) - switched to the current system of daily revisions from fortnightly changes in 2017 to reflect any changes in global rates more rapidly. Previously, the companies implemented any changes in fuel prices at fuel stations the 1st and 16th days of every month.