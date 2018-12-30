Petrol Prices Fall To Lowest Level In 2018, Diesel Rates At 9-Month Low: 10 Things To Know

In Kolkata and Mumbai , rates of petrol fell to Rs 71.15 and Rs. 74.67 respectively.

Petrol prices on Sunday were reduced by 22 paise per litre to its lowest level in 2018 across the four metros. Diesel rates were cut by 23 paise to a nine-month low. Diesel rates are at their lowest since March-end. In all, petrol price has fallen by Rs 13.79 per litre since October 18, negating the hike that was witnessed in the two-month period beginning mid-August. Diesel prices have declined by Rs 12.06 per litre in two and half months. Currently, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by state-run oil marketing companies every day, based on the international fuel prices and the value of the rupee.